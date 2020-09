Snapchat launched new tools to encourage its users to vote, things like prompts for voter registration and guides to help and acclimate first-time voters. A new report shows all that was a success, which more than 407,000 people registering to vote on Snapchat already, and there is still a plan to release more notifications, reminders and a few surprises over the next few weeks. Social media strategist, Scott Kleinberg joined Bob Sirott with the latest updates.