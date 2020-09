WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 11: The Kardashians pose for a picture as Redbook celebrates first ever family issue with the Kardashians held at The Sunset Tower Hotel on April 11, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)

It’s the end of an era. The next season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” will be its last. WGN’s Entertainment Reporter, Dean Richards, joined Bob Sirott with all the details. Dean also talked about Joe Exotic asking the president for a pardon, a “Fresh Prince” drama, and spinoff from the hit series “Black-ish”