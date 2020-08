Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and Co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details behind restaurants and chefs throughout the food service industry relying on collaboration during these times, instead of seeing each other as competition. Jen also shares information about Music Box Theatre's 31 Nights Of Scary Movies being brought to a Pilsen Drive-In, since 24-Hour Horror Fest has been canceled.