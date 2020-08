The World's Last Blockbuster located in Bend, Oregon has just been listed on Airbnb. Bob Sirott and the morning show team take a stroll down memory lane and fondly recall the experience of physically walking into a store to rent movies, VHS tapes and DVDs, and of course, the infamous "Be Kind, Please Rewind" printed on the VHS Tapes.

