Dr. Kevin Most joined Bob Sirott for his weekly appearance on the WGN Radio Morning Show. The Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Center of DuPage answered questions from Bob, and a few sent in from listeners as well. Some of the highlights included the current state of COVID-19 testing, the supply chain lacking components, and the delay in test results. Dr. Most also recommended that when socializing with seniors, to extend the "social distance" from six feet to 10 or 12 feet.