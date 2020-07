Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joined Bob Sirott for his weekly appearance on the morning show. Today, Dr. Most shared his thoughts on what schools, teachers and students need to do in order to be safe when returning to school in the next couple months. Bob also asks Dr. Most whether resident should be worried about the latest seven-day positivity trend, if there are more asymptomatic people that we originally thought, and what tips we can learn from Iceland in protecting ourselves from the virus.