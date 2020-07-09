Dean’s Entertainment Report 07.09.20

Dean Richards joined the Bob Sirott Show for his daily enetertainment report, and played a clip from the All-star benefit video of ‘Sweet Home Chicago’. More than 100 participants from the Illinois and Chicago performing arts worlds contributed to the video, including Julia-Louis Dreyfus, Kurt Elling, Jim Belushi, Keegan-Michael Key, Jessie Mueller, Jeff Perry, Ramsey Lewis, Rachel Barton Pine, André de Shields, Joe Mategna, Twista, Rhymefest, The Joffrey, M.A.D.D. Rhythms, E Faye Butler, Felicia Fields, Heidi Kettenring and more. The video was made to help raise money for the Arts For Illinois Relief Fund. Dean also had details on the lawsuit over Lady Antebellum’s new name, and the Blake Shelton drive-in concert.

