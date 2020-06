Dean Richards recaps a weekend’s worth of Entertainment News, while checking in on the Bob Sirott Show. He plays a clip of Miley Cyrus’ cover of “Help”, and also plays part of Beyonce’s acceptance speech for the Humanitarian Award she won at the 20th annual BET Awards. He also talks about the connection Kanye West has to a store on the Mag Mile.

