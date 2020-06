Dean Richards, WGN’s Entertainment Reporter, joins Bob Sirott every weekday morning to share the latest in entertainment news, and celebrity gossip. Today he played a clip from an interview he had with Jon Stewart about the film Stewart wrote and directed: “Irresistible”. Dean also talked about the accusations made against Justin Bieber, how much Kurt Cobain’s guitar sold for at an auction, and the cease and desist Tom Petty’s estate issued.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction