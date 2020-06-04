Listen Now
John Williams

Dean’s Entertainment Report 06.04.20

Bob Sirott
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Actor John Boyega speaks to the crowd during a Black Lives Matter protest in Hyde Park on June 3, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

WGN’s Entertainment Reporter, Dean Richards, shared two pieces of audio when he made his daily appearance on the Bob Sirott Morning Show. The first was part of a powerful speech made by John Boyega, of Star Wars fame. He spoke about racial inequality in front of a huge crowd in London. And on a much lighter note, Dean played a clip from Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves (who portray Bill and Ted in “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure) sharing a special message for the graduating class of 2020.

