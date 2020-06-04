Dean’s Entertainment Report 06.04.20

WGN’s Entertainment Reporter, Dean Richards, shared two pieces of audio when he made his daily appearance on the Bob Sirott Morning Show. The first was part of a powerful speech made by John Boyega, of Star Wars fame. He spoke about racial inequality in front of a huge crowd in London. And on a much lighter note, Dean played a clip from Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves (who portray Bill and Ted in “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure) sharing a special message for the graduating class of 2020.
