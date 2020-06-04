Dean’s Entertainment Report 06.04.20

Jen Sabella, the director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on the positive messaging restaurants in the loop are sharing on the doors and windows they have boarded up; residents in Pullman helped clean up damage at Old Fashioned Donuts suffered during the riots; and Jen took the time again preach the importance of not sharing unchecked rumors on social media pages.