WGN’s Entertainment Reporter, Dean Richards, checked in with Bob Sirott to share the latest celebrity gossip and news from Hollywood to Broadway. He played a clip from yesterday’s “Rise Up New York!” telethon, where Billy Joel was one of many who performed while urging viewers to donate to help the people of New York. Bob and Dean also discuss the most recent development from “Tiger King” and where you can watch “Hamilton” the musical.

