Dean’s Entertainment Report 05.05.20

Legendary football coach Don Shula passed away peacefully in his Florida home yesterday at the age of 90. Fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer, Mike Ditka, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share his thoughts on the only coach to lead his team to an undefeated season in the Super Bowl era. Coach Ditka talks about his friendship with Shula, and whether he wishes he got a rematch in Super Bowl XX after the Dolphins handed the Bears their only loss in the 1985 season.