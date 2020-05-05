Dean’s Entertainment Report 05.05.20

A couple of entertainment legends have new releases, and WGN’s Entertainment Reporter, Dean Richards, has the facts you need to know about both. Dean talks to Bob Sirott about Jerry Seinfeld’s special which debuted on Netlfix today, and Barbra Streisand released the song “You’ll Never Walk Alone” along with a music video. Bob and Dean also chat about who is penciled in to play Joe Exotic in the upcoming “Tiger King” series, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s engagement, and the daytime emmys going virtual.
Click for more.)