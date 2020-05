Every Monday following the 6:30am newscast, Dr. Kevin Most joins the Bob Sirott Morning Show. During today's visit, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital shared his thoughts on the amount of testing being done, and whether it's being done in the right locations. Dr. Most also gave an an update on a potential coronovirus vaccine, talked about the testing that has been done with Vitamin C and Vitamin D in relation to COVID-19, and wrapped up by reminding everyone that Nurse's Week starts Wednesday (May 6th), and they deserve kudos this year more than ever.