HONG KONG, CHINA – APRIL 19: A person watches live streaming of One World Together At Home on the computer on April 19, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. One World Together At Home is a campaign rallying funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. The WHO’s mission for COVID-19 is to prevent, detect, and respond to the pandemic. (Photo by Keith Tsuji/Getty Images)

The stay at home order has left people starving for something new to watch. Luckily this weekend provided some never-before-seen “quarantainment”. Dean Richards plays a montage from Saturday night’s ‘One World: Together at Home’ concert which aired simultaneous on CBS, NBC, and ABC. Dean and Bob also talk about the much-anticipated debut of ESPN’s “The Last Dance”, a documentary about the Bulls 1997-98 season and the end of an era.