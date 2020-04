The rapid spread of the coronavirus led to a shelter-in-place order, which has affected the way everyone is doing business. Rocky Elli, the general manager of Fields Lexus in Glenview, joins Bob Sirott to talk about how the auto industry is adapting to the new climate. Rocky explains how customers can go car shopping without leaving the comfort of their home, and what the Fields Auto Group has planned for in the near future, as well as down the road.