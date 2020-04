HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: Flowers are placed on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame star of Kenny Rogers on March 21, 2020 in Hollywood, California. The Country Music Legend passed away on March 20, 2020 at the age of 81. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

For those looking for something to watch other than ‘Tiger King’, Dean Richards has some weekend recommendations. He and Bob Sirott also talk about SNL returning tomorrow night, and Dean plays audio from the Kenny Rogers tribute that took place earlier this week.