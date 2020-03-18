Dean’s Entertainment Report 03.18.20

Dean Richards made his daily appearance on the Bob Sirott Show, and started off by talking about all the musicians who are holding streamable “concerts” through their social media. Dean plays clips from Bono, Kieth Urban, and John Legend, who all did their best to bring smiles to their fans faces by performing in the comfort of their homes. Bob and Dean also talk about the passing of Lyle Waggoner, Vanessa Hudgens’ social media rant, and the unique way in which Jared Leto found out about COVID-19/coronavirus.

