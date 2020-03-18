Breaking News
Results: Illinois Primary election returns
John Williams

Dean’s Entertainment Report 03.18.20

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JUNE 21: (L-R) Chrissy Teigen, Luna Simone Stephens and John Legend attend John Legend’s launch of his new rose wine brand, LVE, during an intimate Airbnb Concert on June 21, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Airbnb)

Dean Richards made his daily appearance on the Bob Sirott Show, and started off by talking about all the musicians who are holding streamable “concerts” through their social media. Dean plays clips from Bono, Kieth Urban, and John Legend, who all did their best to bring smiles to their fans faces by performing in the comfort of their homes. Bob and Dean also talk about the passing of Lyle Waggoner, Vanessa Hudgens’ social media rant, and the unique way in which Jared Leto found out about COVID-19/coronavirus.

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
