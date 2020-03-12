Dean Richards makes his daily appearance on the Bob Sirott Show. He talks about Tom Hanks revealing that he and his wife have been infected with the Coronavirus. Dean also talks about how late night shows and theatres in Chicago are reacting to the spread of COVID-19. Later on, Welz Kauffman (President and CEO of Ravinia) joins the guys to talk about the shows that will take place this summer at the outdoor venue.
Dean’s Entertainment Report 03.12.20
Ravinia lineup revealed and Coronavirus in Hollywood