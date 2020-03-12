Breaking News
Big Ten cancels remainder of Men’s Basketball Tournament over coronavirus concerns.
Listen Now
John Williams

Dean’s Entertainment Report 03.12.20

Bob Sirott

Ravinia lineup revealed and Coronavirus in Hollywood

Posted: / Updated:

ST LOUIS, MO – OCTOBER 04: Willie Nelson performs during Farm Aid 2009 at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater on October 4, 2009 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Dean Richards makes his daily appearance on the Bob Sirott Show. He talks about Tom Hanks revealing that he and his wife have been infected with the Coronavirus. Dean also talks about how late night shows and theatres in Chicago are reacting to the spread of COVID-19. Later on, Welz Kauffman (President and CEO of Ravinia) joins the guys to talk about the shows that will take place this summer at the outdoor venue.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular