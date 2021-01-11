Dean’s Entertainment Report | 01.11.21

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday following the 6:30am newscast. Today, Jon Hansen (filling in for Bob Sirott) relayed questions from listeners. Dr. Most commented on the phase of vaccinations, how counties might handle the next phase, and the potential this pandemic may get worse before it gets better. If you have a questions for Dr. Most, email the show: BobShow@wgnradio.com.