Dean’s Entertainment Report 01.04.21

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Center of DuPage Hospital. He joins the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday following the 6:30am newscast. While speaking with Jon Hansen (in for Bob Sirott), Dr. Most talked about the low number of influenza cases and gave some reasons as to why this flu season is different than previous years. As the conversation continues, Jon and Dr. Most shift gears to all things COVID-19. Dr. Most answered questions about the vaccine, its distribution, and the studies being done on the mutations of the coronavirus. If you have a question for Dr. Most, email the show: BobShow@WGNradio.com.