Dean’s Entertainment Report: Weekend box office, Foo Fighters play first full-capacity show, policy for Springsteen on Broadway, and more!

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. He talked about the Foo Fighters playing their first fill capacity show since the COVID-19 shutdown. He also talked about the protestors outside Madison Square Garden (where the Foo Fighters performed), and whether that’s a sign of things to come for venues that require vaccination cards. Speaking of… Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show changed its policy on vaccination cards, Dean shared details on that, as well Will Smith’s memoir, and the weekend box office numbers too.
Popular
Click for more.)