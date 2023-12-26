WGN-TV’s Dean Richards joins Dave Plier, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about a lackluster holiday weekend box office, Taylor Swift, interviews with the cast of the new ‘The Color Purple’ and more!
Dean’s Entertainment Report: Holiday Weekend Box Office, Taylor Swift breaks records again, ‘The Color Purple’ cast interviews
by: Julian Saldierna
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 3-5pm