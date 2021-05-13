Dean’s Entertainment Report: Ellen DeGeneres to end show, Pervis Staples dies, and more

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott talk about about the latest news in entertainment. He talks about Ellen DeGeneres ending her show, Pervis Staples, Frank Sinatra’s house for sale, and much more!
