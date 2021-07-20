Dean’s Entertainment Report: Astronaut Jeff Bezos and Meghan Fox skips her own movie premiere

A lot of focus was on Jeff Bezos’ launch to space this morning. Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to talk about Blue Origin’s journey to space and why Meghan Fox skipped her own movie premiere.
Click for more.)
by: Vivianne LinouPosted: / Updated:
A lot of focus was on Jeff Bezos’ launch to space this morning. Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to talk about Blue Origin’s journey to space and why Meghan Fox skipped her own movie premiere.