Dean’s Entertainment Report: Astronaut Jeff Bezos and Meghan Fox skips her own movie premiere

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin’s Blue Moon lunar lander in Washington, in this Thursday, May 9, 2019, file photo. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos will be among the people on Blue Origin’s first human space flight next month.
The company said in a post Monday, June 7, 2021, that Bezos will be joined on the flight by his brother Mark and the winner of an online auction.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

A lot of focus was on Jeff Bezos’ launch to space this morning. Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to talk about Blue Origin’s journey to space and why Meghan Fox skipped her own movie premiere.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

More Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories