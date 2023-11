Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the two ‘Friends’ stars that broke their silence about Matthew Perry, the cancellation of a popular sitcom, and a Christmas duet from Travis and Jason Kelce. They also share details on who will re-open the Ramova Theatre and what’s new on streaming services.

