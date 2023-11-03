Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss their opinions on the new Beatles song, the formation of the Matthew Perry Foundation, and when the final episodes of ‘Yellowstone’ will air. They also talk about Steven Tyler’s new accusation, where to watch the live stream of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Dean’s movie reviews, and things to do this weekend.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction