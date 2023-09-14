Cindy Pearlman, senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, joins Bob Sirott to share details on the writers and actors strikes, the debut of ‘Yellowstone’ on network TV, and the new ‘Dancing With The Stars’ cast. She also talks about the ‘Aquaman 2’ trailer and the opening of the Chicago Film Festival. Bob discusses Taylor Swift’s movie experience, Adam Sandler’s comedy tour, *NSYNC’s new song, and the Illinois Rock & Roll Hall of Fame awards ceremony.

