Cindy Pearlman, senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, fills in for Dean Richards as she joins Bob Sirott to talk about an update on the writers’ strike and what Aerosmith had to say about their farewell tour. She also shares her behind-the-scenes experiences for “Air” and “Book Club 2,” as well as an early screening of the George Foreman movie and fashion icons at the MET Gala. Bob also remembers his interview with Gordon Lightfoot and talks about Dean’s interview with Chris Pratt.

