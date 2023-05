Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss an update on the writers’ strike and a new trailer for “The Bear.” They also talk about Jamie Foxx’s arrival at rehab, Usher’s honorary degree, how Kim Kardashian was busted by her five year-old, and Dean’s interview with Omari Hardwick.

