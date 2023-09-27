Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the end of the writers strike and Hattie McDaniel’s replacement Oscar. They also share details about Barry Manilow’s new Las Vegas record, a podcast from the Kelce brothers about Taylor Swift, and new shows on streaming services.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Writers strike, Barry Manilow, and Travis Kelce
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
