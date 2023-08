Cindy Pearlman, senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, joins Bob Sirott to talk about Bruce Springsteen’s upcoming concert at Wrigley Field, why Beyoncé gave Madonna a shoutout at her concert, and new shows on streaming services. We also hear the interview Dean conducted with “The Exorcist” director, William Friedkin.

