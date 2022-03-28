Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about the altercation between Chris Rock and Will Smith at the Oscars as well as Liza Minnelli’s appearance with Lady Gaga. They also discussed Billie Eilish’s performance and what movie took over the box office.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Will Smith, Liza Minnelli, and the new box office champ
by: Hayley Boyd
