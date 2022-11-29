Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about the Gotham Awards winners, Kevin Spacey’s new movie role, and the star who was digitally “flattened out” in “Wakanda Forever.” They also shared details about George Takei’s negative comments about William Shatner, the return of “It’s a Wonderful Life” to the big screen, and Dean’s interview with Will Smith.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction