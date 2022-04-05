Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Will Smith has his work pulled off of Netflix and Apple TV+, Grammy Award ratings have been released, Kanye West drops out of Coachella, and more!
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Will Smith dropped by Netflix and Apple TV+
