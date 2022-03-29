Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob talked about Will Smith’s apology and his upcoming appearance on his wife’s webcast ‘Red Table Talk.’ They also discussed Anthony Anderson’s divorce, Betty White’s house put up for sale, and his interview with Daryl Hall.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Will Smith, Daryl Hall, and Anthony Anderson
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)