Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about the White Sox Home Opener and a fan-favorite movie coming to steaming services. They also shred details about the newest season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ Britney Spears’ pregnancy announcement, and the Country Music Awards.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: White Sox Home Opener, CMA Awards, and Britney Spears
by: Hayley Boyd
