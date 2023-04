Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Raquel Welch’s cause of death, new movie trailers, and the tenth anniversary of Roger Ebert’s death. They also share details about what Brooke Shields misses about Tom Cruise, new shows on streaming services, and WGN-TV’s 75th anniversary special.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction