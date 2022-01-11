Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: We are getting a “Fresh Prince” Reboot

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report
FILE – In this Dec. 16, 2008, file photo, Will Smith, right, and Alfonso Ribeiro pose together at the premiere of “Seven Pounds” in Los Angeles. Ribeiro posted a picture of himself with Smith and their “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” cast mates on Instagram March 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

WGN’s Entertainment Reporter, Dean Richards, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest news and gossip from Hollywood. The two discuss the latest news about Bob Saget and Betty White. Dean also talks about Clay Aiken running for congress again, the “Fresh Prince” reboot, and more!

