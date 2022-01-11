WGN’s Entertainment Reporter, Dean Richards, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest news and gossip from Hollywood. The two discuss the latest news about Bob Saget and Betty White. Dean also talks about Clay Aiken running for congress again, the “Fresh Prince” reboot, and more!
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: We are getting a “Fresh Prince” Reboot
