Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about how much Katy Perry sold her music catalog for, Vanna White’s future on ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ Danny Masterson’s divorce, and recent ratings for WWE. They also share details about how much a Bob Ross painting sold for and what’s new on streaming services.

