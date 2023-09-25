Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about what’s next for the writers strike deal, who will be performing at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, and Taylor Swift’s appearance at the Bears-Chiefs game. They also share details about Sophia Loren’s recovery and Kerry Washington’s family secret.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Usher, Taylor Swift, and Sophia Loren
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
