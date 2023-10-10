Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about U2’s tribute to Israel, the official end of the writers strike, and Dwayne Johnson’s apology for Maui donations. They also share details about the final season of ‘The Crown’ and Dean’s interview with Mandy Patinkin.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: U2, writers strike, and Dwayne Johnson
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
