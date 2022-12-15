Bob Sirott leads into the 8 o’clock hour with no winner from the previous Name That TV Tune segment. Then Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the Chicago Film Critic Association Awards, the new National Film Registry inductees, and the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. They also share details about Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman and Dean’s interview with Helen Mirren.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: tWitch, Henry Cavill, and Helen Mirren
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
