Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean talk about the death of Pat Robertson, the shutdown of New York productions, and Tupac Shakur’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They also share details about Michael J. Fox’s award, Shannen Doherty’s cancer update, and the death of comedian Pat Cooper.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Tupac Shakur, Pat Robertson, and Michael J. Fox
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
