Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about highlights from ABC’s live performance of “Beauty and The Beast,” Trevor Noah’s new hosting gig, and more details on tWitch’s death. They also share details about Dean’s review of “Avatar: The Way of Water” and things to do this weekend.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Trevor Noah, tWitch, and “Avatar”
by: Hayley Boyd
