Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about WGN TV’s toy drive, new accusations against Nick Carter, Trevor Noah’s final show, and why Ye’s (Kanye West) Chicago Art Institute honorary degree was taken back. They also shared details about the National Board of Review’s movie of the year, Dean’s movie reviews, and things do do this weekend.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction