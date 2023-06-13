Managing editor of Decider.com Alex Zalben joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to talk about the death of Treat Williams, Pat Sajack’s retirement announcement, and how Disney is still using Robin Williams’ voice. They also discuss the return of “Black Mirror,” the new “Star Trek” series, and explains what “Vanderpump Rules” is.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Trent Williams, Pat Sajack, and Robin Williams
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
