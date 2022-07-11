Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob discussed the possibility of a third ‘Top Gun’ movie, the latest Marvel movie’s box office success, Shawn Mendez’s break from touring, and more Santana shows canceled. They also talked about Oprah’s father passing, the wedding of Eddie Murphy’s daughter, and Dean’s interview with George Takei.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction