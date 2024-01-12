Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about entertainment events that are cancelled due to the winter storm and Miguel Cervantes’ last performance as Alexander Hamilton. They also talk about the possibility of a third ‘Top Gun’ movie, Dean’s movie reviews, and things to do this weekend.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: ‘Top Gun,’ Miguel Cervantes, and ‘Mean Girls: The Musical’
by: Hayley Boyd
