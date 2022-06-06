Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean shared details about the Queen’s Jubilee, the MTV Award winners including Tom Holland and Zendaya, and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ earning another $89 million over its second weekend. Later, Dean highlighted his interview with Laura Dern for her return in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion.’

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction