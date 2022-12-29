Alex Zalben, managing editor of the “Decider,” fills in for Dean Richards as he talks with Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Alex talk about Valerie Bertinelli’s social media post, Ed Helms’ experience on “The Hangover,” and the top ten TV shows of 2022.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction